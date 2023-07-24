Stashing foreign currencies at homes is worrisome – BoG Governor

Dr. Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), expressed concern regarding the prevalent practice of storing large volumes of foreign currencies, particularly dollars, in private homes.

During the 113th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) press conference held in Accra on Monday, July 24, when asked about a reported incident involving the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Dapaah, allegedly keeping substantial amounts of foreign cash in her bedroom, Dr. Addison acknowledged that it is indeed a worrisome issue for the central bank.

However, due to the ongoing legal proceedings concerning the matter, Dr. Addison refrained from providing further details or comments on the situation.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) took Madam Cecilia Dapaah into custody for interrogation, as stated in an official announcement on Monday, July 24.