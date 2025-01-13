State Corporations Directed to Seek Approval from Chief of Staff Before Major Decisions

In a recent statement issued by the Presidency on January 13, 2025, state corporations have been instructed to seek express approval from Chief of Staff Julius Debrah before making any major decisions.

This directive follows the dissolution of all boards, councils, and committees that were appointed by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The dissolution is part of President John Dramani Mahama’s efforts to restructure state institutions following his assumption of office on January 7, 2025. The statement clarified that new boards and committees will be reconstituted in due course in accordance with their enabling laws.

However, it is important to note that independent constitutional commissions are exempt from this directive and will continue to function as required by law.

This measure is seen as a way to ensure a smooth transition and maintain accountability within the public sector while new appointees are being selected to oversee the affected bodies.