State Drops Charges in Saglemi Housing Scandal: A Sudden Turn in High-Profile Case

In a surprising twist, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has withdrawn all charges against former Works and Housing Minister Collins Dauda and four others implicated in the controversial Saglemi Housing Project case.

The decision, formalized through a nolle prosequi notice filed at the High Court (Financial Division 1) in Accra on Friday, 7 February, marks an abrupt end to a case that has gripped public attention for years.

The accused—Collins Dauda, Kweku Agyeman-Mensah (former Minister for Water Resources, Works, and Housing), Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu (former Chief Director of the Ministry), Nouvi Tetteh Angelo (CEO of Ridge Management Solutions Ghana Limited), and the late Andrew Clocanas (former Executive Chairman of Construtora OAS Ghana Limited)—were facing a combined 70 counts, including causing financial loss to the state. The charges stemmed from the botched $200 million Saglemi Affordable Housing Project, a flagship initiative that promised to deliver affordable homes but instead became a symbol of mismanagement and alleged corruption.

The case, initiated under the Akufo-Addo administration, accused Dauda, Agyeman-Mensah, and Yakubu of playing central roles in the project’s flawed planning and execution. Clocanas and Angelo were similarly implicated in financial irregularities tied to the project. However, with the state’s decision to discontinue the case, questions about accountability and transparency loom large.

The nolle prosequi notice, signed by Dr. Ayine, provides no explicit reasons for the withdrawal, leaving room for speculation. Legal experts suggest the move could stem from insufficient evidence, procedural challenges, or even political considerations. Critics, however, are quick to decry the decision as a setback in the fight against corruption, particularly in high-profile cases involving public funds.

For Collins Dauda and his co-accused, the withdrawal brings relief after years of legal battles. Yet, for many Ghanaians, the Saglemi Housing Project remains a sore point—a costly endeavor that failed to deliver on its promises. The project, initially designed to construct 5,000 affordable housing units, has been mired in controversy since its inception, with allegations of inflated costs, substandard work, and financial mismanagement.

The discontinuation of the case raises broader questions about the efficacy of Ghana’s justice system in holding public officials accountable. While the Attorney-General’s decision is within legal bounds, it underscores the challenges of prosecuting complex cases involving state resources.

As the dust settles, the Saglemi saga serves as a reminder of the need for stronger oversight and accountability mechanisms in public projects. For now, the withdrawal of charges may close a legal chapter, but the story of Saglemi—and its implications for Ghana’s governance—remains far from over.

Click to read the notice filed by the Attorney General

NP_Collins_Termination_Ernest_Thompson