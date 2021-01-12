The state funeral of late former President Jerry John Rawlings has been slated for Wednesday, January 27th from 0900 hours to 1100 hours at Independence Square in Accra.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a statement to members of the diplomatic community in Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said laying-in-state, would be from Sunday, 24th January to Tuesday, 26th January at the foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre from 0900 hours to 1700 hours daily.

It said mass would be held on Tuesday, 26th January from 0900 hours to 1100 hours at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Accra.

The statement said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration availed itself of the opportunity to renew to all diplomatic missions and international organisations and honourary consulates accredited to Ghana the assurance of its highest consideration.