State funeral for Prof Ama Ata Aidoo on July 13

Professor Ama Ata Aidoo will receive a state funeral on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

According to her family, Wednesday morning, May 31, the world-renowned author, feminist and poet passed after a short illness. She was 81.

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has officially invited guests to her state funeral at the forecourt of the State House.

Pre-burial service is slated for 6 to 9 AM, with the burial service happening between 9 to 11 AM.

The stipulated dress code is black and red.

“I heard of the news of the death of Ama Ata Aidoo with sadness and sorrow,” the president tweeted on Friday, June 2, adding: “I extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to her children and family on their great loss.”

He eulogised the iconic writer saying: “Through her work, she made a tremendous contribution to the development of our country and continent, and expressed so many of our feelings about our fate as Ghanaians and, indeed, as Africans.”

“We will miss her; the continent and the world will miss her,” the president said.

He noted: “She had a reach that was beyond Ghana,” condoling: “May her soul rest in perfect peace until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen.”