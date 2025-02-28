State-of-the-art studio Paradisus Beachafriqué set up in Ghana

A groundbreaking addition to West Africa’s music scene is set to redefine the creative process for artists across the continent and beyond.

Nestled within the vibrant Beachafriqué club at Laboma Beach, this state-of-the-art recording studio is the brainchild of Billboard chart-topping songwriter and producer Ray Michael Djan (SW6 Studios) and award-winning director Meji Alabi (JM Films/Beachafriqué).

Offering an unparalleled view of the Ghanaian coastline, the studio merges world-class production capabilities with the energy of Accra’s nightlife, featuring a unique panoramic mirror that allows artists to experience the buzz of the club while maintaining complete privacy.

Designed for both emerging talents and industry heavyweights, the studio boasts cutting-edge equipment essential for today’s artists, making it the ultimate destination for recording sessions, writing camps, and podcasts. With the expertise of SW6 One–whose studios span the globe–this beachfront creative hub offers an inspiring, high-energy environment where music and culture collide.

Whether capturing the next big hit or hosting intimate creative sessions, this space is set to become a cornerstone of Ghana’s ever-evolving music landscape.

About Ray Michael Djan

Ray Michael Djan Jr, is a multi-platinum selling music producer, writer, DJ and entrepreneur based in London, UK. He is best known for his work with K-Pop phenomenon BTS, as well as creating SW6 studios based in London and Paradisus in Ghana. His studios are famous for producing hit records with the likes of BTS, Burna Boy, Central Cee, KSI, Rema, WizKid, J Hus, Jordan Adetunji, The Black Panther 2 Soundtrack, Tion Wayne, Giggs, Nemzzz and many more.

About Meji Alabi

Meji Alabi is a Director, Producer and writer well known for Water and Garri (2024), Kojo Funds & Raye: Check (2018) and Burna Boy Feat. Jorja Smith: Gum Body (2019).