State To Call 8 Witnesses For Aisha Huang Prosecution

The State says it will call eight witnesses and file 18 documents in respect of the trial of En Huang, aka Aisha Huang, for allegedly mining illegally.

At the High Court (Criminal Court 5) on Tuesday, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, indicated that the State would also be filing disclosures and proposed to the court for the trial to be conducted on daily basis.

Mr Dame said on October 7, this year, the State filed four witness statements and 14 other documents.

He said the State would withdraw some documents and file fresh ones as well as call four more witnesses to make its case.

According to him, the State was ready to prosecute Aisha and her accomplices hence prayed for a week adjournment to file the documents.

Meanwhile, Captain Retired Nkrabeah Effah Dartey, lead counsel for Aisha Huang, repeated his application for bail.

The court presided over by Mrs Justice Lydia Osei Marfo refused the bail on the grounds that the accused was flight risk, adding that she was a foreigner with no financial and social ties in Ghana.

The court, therefore, directed the State to file its witness statements and disclosures for case Management Conference and for further direction.

The matter has been adjourned to October 24.

Aisha Huang, a 47-year-old Chinese national, alleged to be involved in illegal mining activities, pleaded not guilty to the charges of undertaking mining operations without license, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in mining operations, illegal employment of foreign nationals and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entering.

She had denied the charges and been remanded into Police custody.