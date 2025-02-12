State Wealth Stolen, Says Lawyer Evans Amankwa

Lawyer Evans Amankwa has leveled severe accusations against the current government, claiming that Ghana has been financially drained by rampant corruption under the New Patriotic Party administration.

Speaking on Metro TV, Amankwa detailed what he described as an alarming accumulation of wealth among high-ranking officials—a development he argues has left the nation impoverished.

“The state has been robbed seriously,” Amankwa declared, condemning the lavish lifestyles of those in power. He painted a vivid picture of government officials who, seemingly overnight, began constructing luxurious mansions and driving expensive cars—lifestyles that, according to him, are utterly inconsistent with the modest means expected of public servants. One particularly striking example he cited was of an official allegedly hoarding over a million dollars in cash at home, an occurrence he termed unprecedented in Ghana’s political history.

Even when pressed to soften his language, Amankwa stood by his choice of words. “I’ve been magnanimous when I say ‘stolen.’ I could have said ‘robbed,’ but let’s go with stolen,” he asserted, urging immediate action to recover the misappropriated state resources. His remarks come as a rallying cry for more aggressive measures against corruption—a stance that has already found some resonance among critics of the government.

Amankwa justified the creation of institutions such as the Office of the Special Prosecutor and the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) as essential steps toward rooting out corruption and reclaiming the nation’s wealth. “When you see something has been stolen in the full glare of everyone, you don’t need to wait. The people of Ghana expect action,” he said, emphasizing the urgent need for transparency and accountability.

These strong assertions add fuel to an already heated debate over the management of public funds in Ghana. Critics argue that such overt displays of wealth among government officials not only undermine public trust but also highlight systemic issues that require immediate reform. With public sentiment growing increasingly impatient, the government faces mounting pressure to demonstrate that it can both identify and recover the resources it believes have been lost to corruption. The coming months will be critical, as efforts to rein in graft and restore public confidence are likely to define the political landscape in Ghana.