FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

15th December, 2020

PRESS RELEASE

STATEMENT BY CSOs ON MATTERS ARISING AFTER THE

DECLARATION OF THE 2020 ELECTION RESULTS

We, the undersigned civil society organizations, commend all the key stakeholders including the Electoral Commission, Political Parties, Citizens and the Media for their commitments towards ensuring generally peaceful Presidential and Parliamentary elections in 2020.

We have taken note of matters arising after the declaration of election results by the Electoral Commission of Ghana, and hereby:

1. Urge that any disagreements with the outcome of the election results as declared and gazetted should be resolved using the laid down procedures outlined by law and providing the relevant supporting documentation;

2. Condemn all acts of violence and recommend that the Security Services immediately launch investigations into all reported crimes during the electoral process and in particular prosecute perpetrators involved in the recorded pockets of violence which have led to various injuries and deaths.

3. Remind the leaders of the two (2) major political parties to respect and fulfill the pledges they signed in the Presidential Election Peace Pact, which includes not just a commitment to promoting peaceful elections but also a pledge to resort to judicial resolutions to address all election disputes;

4. Encourage political parties to tell their members to refrain from any violence, to stay calm, and to follow the laid down procedures provided to challenge election results;

5. Finally propose that key stakeholders to the elections, should subsequently be convened by the EC to brainstorm and find permanent solutions to the gaps and errors that have emerged during these elections and to update existing electoral laws, policies and procedures with agreed recommendations such that we prevent a future re-occurrence of such challenges.

Working together, we believe that we can collectively enhance Ghana’s democratic credentials.

Speedy resolution of this impasse is vital to maintaining peace as well as justice.

God bless Ghana!

SIGNED BY THE UNDERLISTED ORGANISATIONS

1. Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC)

2. Citizens Movement Against Corruption (CMaC)

3. IMANI-Ghana

4. Penplusbytes

5. Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP)

6. Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII)

7. Media Foundation for West Africa

8. SEND Ghana

9. Africa Centre for International Law and Accountability (ACILA)

10. Renel Ghana Foundation (RGF)

11. CFF-Ghana

12. MAPnet Ghana

13. Lamaconsult Foundation

14. Nkosec93 Foundation

15. Youth Bridge Foundation

16. ABAK Foundation Ghana