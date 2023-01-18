Statement on captive Tiger euthanized in South Africa

A captive tiger that escaped from a private farm near Johannesburg in South Africa over the weekend has been euthanized.

Edith Kabesiime, Wildlife Campaigns Manager at World Animal Protection says; “Sheba the Tigress’s life has been ended prematurely due to human actions that would have totally been avoided.

As World Animal Protection, we reiterate that wild animals are not pets and should not be kept as such. They have specific needs and behaviors that are difficult to meet in captivity. They are sentient beings and have a right to a wild life. We call upon the Republic of South Africa through the Department of Forestry Fisheries and Environment to reconsider their captive wildlife policies and adopt laws that do not promote animal cruelty and exploitation especially now when they are reviewing their lion farming policies.”

Wild animals kept in captivity experience cruelty and suffering. Most are often kept in small cages and may not have access to adequate food or water as would have been in the wild. Hence, they are always on the lookout to escape.

An unknown number of tigers, alongside an estimated 8000-12000 African Lions continue to languish in several captive facilities across South Africa, exploited for entertainment and slaughtered to supply bones to China’s Traditional Medicine industry. Wild Animals should not be kept in captivity to be exploited for commercial gain. It is cruel and inhumane.