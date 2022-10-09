Statement on the Eritrean Regime’s Genocidal Assault against the Kunama People

It is a well-established fact that the Eritrean regime has been involved in the genocidal war on Tigray since it began 2 years ago.

During this time, this ruthless and sadistic regime has along with the Ethiopian army and Amhara regional forces committed unimaginably heinous atrocities against the people of Tigray, such as the weaponization of starvation; the use of rampant sexual and gender-based violence; mass murder of innocent civilians; the deliberate destruction of critical public infrastructure; and the plundering of private and public wealth.

These atrocities are not incidental to the conflict; rather, they are the consequences of a premediated plan to subjugate, or failing that, eliminate the people of Tigray.

As part of its genocidal rampage, the Eritrean regime has targeted small ethnic minorities, in particular the Kunama, who reside on both sides of the border. Since the start of the second round of genocidal invasion of Tigray last month, the Eritrean army has gone on a murderous rampage against the Kunama as well as other civilians residing in places such as Adi Goshu. While the regime has also targeted Eritrean Kunama who had fled persecution and found sanctuary in Tigray, it kills Tigrayan Kunamas with particular ruthlessness, making clear its genocidal intent.

The systematic campaign to exterminate the Kunama people, just like its campaign to annihilate the people of Tigray writ large, is rooted in the Eritrean regime’s fundamental proclivity to eliminate what it regards as a “nettlesome” ethnic minority. Sadly, the Eritrean regime has learnt that there are few consequences for its genocidal campaign. The people and Government of Tigray once again implore the international community to live up to its pledge of “Never Again” and bring to an end the Eritrean regime’s genocidal campaign against the people of Tigray.