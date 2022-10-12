Statement on the Extension of the Mandate of the International Commission

of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia The Government of Tigray welcomes the adoption of the Resolution on the grave human rights situation in Ethiopia A/HRC/51/L.19 on 7 October 2022 during the Fifty-first Session of the UN Human Rights Council, renewing, among other things, the mandate of the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia (henceforth, the Commission) for another year.

The resolution also recognized several aspects of the genocidal war on Tigray, which is currently

in full force following the coordinated re-invasion of Tigray by the Ethiopian and Eritrean regimes as well as their Amhara regional allies.

Furthermore, the Government of Tigray is encouraged to learn that the Human Rights Council welcomed the report A/HRC/51/46 of the Commission, including the recommendations contained therein.

This momentous decision comes against the disturbing backdrop of the genocidal Ethiopian and

Eritrean regimes’ latest invasion of Tigray, in which the deliberate brutalization of civilians in contravention of international human rights and humanitarian laws has become part of the

invaders’ daily routine. These regimes, having suffered few consequences thus far, continue to

target civilians through indiscriminate aerial bombardments and artillery shelling, exacting

considerable price from civilians across Tigray.

The Eritrean regime, in particular, has intensified its genocidal campaign against the people of Tigray, going on a murderous rampage against the Kunama people as well as Irob communities with ruthless savagery. While the regime has also targeted Eritrean Kunama who had fled persecution and found sanctuary in Tigray, it kills Tigrayan Kunamas with heinous savagery, making clear its genocidal intent.

The Government of Tigray is hopeful that the Commission will formalize the preliminary findings

contained in its report and sufficiently establish that the invading forces of Ethiopia and Eritrea committed atrocity crimes, including genocide on the people of Tigray.

This genocide is state- sponsored; and fueled by hate speech, the dehumanization of Tigrayans, and the criminalization of the Tigrayan identity, creating a permissive environment for systematic assaults on Tigrayans.

The violations of internationally recognized human rights in Tigray are systematic, and

widespread. Since the central state is implicated in the perpetration of heinous crimes, there has been no effort or desire to ensure justice and accountability. The Abiy regime continues to pay lip service to the idea of justice by putting two national mechanisms in place supposedly to ensure accountability, namely, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and the Inter-

Ministerial Task Force (IMTF).

However, both institutions have been deployed to create the

appearance that the Abiy regime is heeding international calls for accountability while scuttling

efforts to ensure it in practice. After all, the organs of the state accused of heinous crimes against the people of Tigray cannot be credible adjudicators of conflict nor impartial dispensers of justice.

The Government of Tigray would also wish to bring to the Council’s attention the Ethiopian

regime’s organized efforts to undermine the independence and impartiality of the Commission.

By preventing the Commission members from visiting Tigray, the Ethiopian regime has made it

nearly impossible for the Commission to fulfill its investigative duties.

Since the long arm of the genocidal forces has reached every corner of Tigray, the entire Tigray is a vast crime scene. But a credible investigation cannot be conducted without having access to the crime scene. The Council and the wider international community should use every tool at their disposal, including a package of punitive sanctions, to compel the Ethiopian regime to allow the Commission to do its work without impediments. For its part, the Commission should be transparent in its work so that the integrity of its investigation is beyond reproach.

It should also be noted that, although the Government of Tigray believes that the renewal of the

Commission’s mandate is an essential step, a mandate without adequate resources is an exercise

in futility. Only with the provision of resources commensurate with the enormity of the

investigative task can the Commission fulfil its mandate. To that end, the Government of Tigray

calls upon the UN Secretary-General to provide all necessary resources, including additional

expertise on the rights of children, conflict related sexual and gender-based violence and forensics.

We also call upon the wider UN system to allocate adequate budget from assessed contributions

and encourages UN member States to contribute earmarked funding.

As we have made clear on numerous occasions, the Government of Tigray remains committed to

cooperating with the Commission as it undertakes its independent investigation. The Government

of Tigray will also do its part to ensure that victims of atrocities secure the justice they deserve, irrespective of their identities and locations.