Statement on World Humanitarian Day by UAE Embassy Accra

The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Ghana has released a statement to mark World Humanitarian Day today, 19th August 2022 with a focus on the UAE’s Global Humanitarian Initiatives totaling more than AED 11.3bn in foreign aid with humanitarian aid reaching AED 3bn, highlighting the country’s “Principles of the 50” and its Logistics Hub for Humanitarian Services.

World Humanitarian Day pays tribute to humanitarian workers killed and injured in the course of their work, and honours all aid and health workers, who continue to provide life-saving support and protection to people in need, despite the dangers involved.

This day was designated in memory of the 19 August 2003 bomb attack on the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, Iraq, killing 22 people, including the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello. In 2009, the UN General Assembly formalized the day as World Humanitarian Day (A/RES/63/139).

In 2021, the United Nations and partner organizations reached 107 million people – 70 % of the total targeted 153 million people through 38 countries (See the report Global Humanitarian Overview 2022).

United Arab Emirates Initiatives

Humanitarian Aid:

Since 1971, the UAE has provided humanitarian assistance to millions of people in need. In 2021 alone, the UAE provided AED 11.3bn in foreign aid with humanitarian aid reaching AED 3bn. As of Feb. 2022, the UAE has provided 2,250 tons of medical aid including ventilators and testing kits to 136 countries worldwide as part of its global efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Principles of the 50:

The Principles of the 50 are 10 principles that act as guidelines for all institutions in the UAE for the UAE’s development over the next 50 years. Principle 9 includes providing humanitarian aid and states:

“Our foreign humanitarian aid is not tied to religion, race, color or culture. Political disagreement with any country should not justify failing to provide relief to that country in cases of disasters, emergencies and crises.”

Logistics Hub for Humanitarian Services:

The International Humanitarian City (IHC) is the largest humanitarian hub in the world and has made the UAE a vital hub for logistics in emergency response. IHC has over 85 members, comprising UN agencies, NGOs, donors and private companies, which mobilize goods from the UAE in response to emergencies in all parts of the world.