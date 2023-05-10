Statistical Service launches gender-based violence and sanitation apps

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has launched two mobile applications in the Ningo-Prampram District to help in the collection of data on sanitation issues, and gender-based violence.

The two mobile apps are “Let’s Talk” and “CleanApp Ghana,” respectively, for reporting gender-based violence and sanitation.

Mr. Alex Boateng, the Assistant Statistician for the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly (NIPDA), explained that the district was among the 30 selected for citizen-generated data collection using the app.

Mr. Boateng explained that with the app, his outfit would be able to gather the needed information on the two critical issues.

He added that getting data for progress reports and policy formulation purposes was always met either scanty or no appropriate information.

Ms. Abigail Miwornunyie, a member of the technical team for the implementation of apps in the district, gave a demonstration on how the “let’s talk” app works. She said it could be downloaded from the Google Play Store or assessed using the mobile code *800*818#.

Ms. Miwornunyie, who is also a Senior Nursing Officer, Public Health, encouraged the public to report violence against them or those perpetrated against others, adding that the app operates under the Data Protection Act 2021 (Act 843) and the Statistical Service Act 2019.

She said some of the gender-based violence that could be reported in the app included sexual harassment, physical assault, denial of basic needs, restriction of movement, sexual assault, and rape, among others.

She said the report could be done in text or audio in different languages, adding that toll-free numbers of relevant institutions, such as the police, were also available on the app for reporting such cases for redress.

Mr. Samuel Amey, Statistical Planning Officer, Ghana Education Service, and a technical member of the implementation team, on his part, urged residents to use the code *920*58# or the “CleanApp Ghana” app to report waste issues to the district assembly and service providers.

Mr. Amey added that reporting a waste issue accompanied by a picture would enable the local waste issue to be solved while providing information on how bad the waste situation is in an area for a long-term solution to be found.

He said reports of non-collection of refuse could be reported through the app or code on both household and communal waste bins.

Mr. Bernard Mats Yingura, the Ningo-Prampram District Coordinating Director, who launched the apps, said data collections help in shaping policies to improve the situation on gender-based violence and sanitation issues in the district.

He therefore urged assembly members and committee members in the district to own the project and sensitize their community members on the importance of collecting the data.

Mr. Al-Latiff Tetteh Amanor, Ningo-Prampram District Chief Executive, on his part commended the GSS for the apps, saying they would help solve data-related issues, which he noted was one area of concern for his outfit.