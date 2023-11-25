Statistics and Trends on Illicit Drug Supply and Use 2020-2022

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the ENACT (Enhancing Africa’s capacity to respond to transnational organised crime) project are pleased to announce the official launch of the West African Epidemiology Network on Drug Use (WENDU) Report. This significant event will take place on November 27th, 2023, and will offer valuable insights into the statistics and trends on illicit drug supply and use in the West African region.

The comprehensive report will provide extensive data on drug seizures and arrests, including the types and quantities of drugs seized, as well as the number of individuals arrested, categorized by gender. The insightful discussions during the event will cover the latest estimates and trends concerning drug abuse, drug supply, and trafficking in substandard and counterfeit medicinal products across West Africa.

The official launch event will serve as the platform for unveiling the insightful 2020-2022 report of the West African Epidemiology Network on Drug Use (WENDU). It is expected that the report, through its detailed and significant findings, will contribute immensely to the collective efforts in addressing and managing the challenges associated with illicit drug supply and use in West Africa.

A notable observation highlighted in the report is that cannabis remains the primary drug for which individuals seek treatment in West Africa. In the years 2020-2022, cannabis accounted for over fifty-five percent (55 percent) of all treatment admissions.

The official launch of the West African Epidemiology Network on Drug Use (WENDU) Report will be a ground-breaking event, serving as an invaluable resource for policymakers, law enforcement agencies, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders actively engaged in addressing the complex issues related to illicit drug supply and use in the West African region.