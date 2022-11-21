Stay awake, Christ will come unannounced – Rev. Camillos

Reverend Fr. Camillos Baba Ababagre, Parish Priest at the Saint Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Bolgatanga has admonished Christians to remain faithful to God to have a better focus and their bond with God.

Rev. Ababagre who preached the sermon on the theme “Stay Awake”, said: ” We sleep in the practice of our Christian faith, and that is why Christ warns us to stay awake.”

The cleric reminded the congregation that Christ would come back to judge humanity and therefore warned his followers to stay awake.

“Remember, next week is Advent and reminds us of the end times, the Rev Fr. Abagabre noted

Rev. Camillos referred to the story of King Ahab in the Bible said disobedient Ahab had polluted the worship of Yaweh by introducing foreign gods to the people of Israel and therefore warned members of the church to remain steadfast in their relationship with God. “The consequences of Ahab’s actions and inactions led to his punishment in destruction,” he added.

He reiterated that, “The coming of Christ will be unannounced and that is why we need to stay awake” and warned lukewarm Christians to be weary of the unannounced coming of Christ.

The Parish Priest described the attitude of some Christians as self-centered and said “as Christians, we must learn to share. That is what it means by practicing the faith.”

He warned against Christians with unforgiving hearts to “learn to forgive, share and love one another.”

Rev. Camillos described the attitude of some Christians as seasonal, occasional, self-centered, and unforgiving, and advised them against lukewarm attitude in practicing the Christian faith.