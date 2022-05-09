Stay Away From Politics – Methodist Bishop Tells Mahama

A Methodist Bishop, Bishop Stephen Richard Bosomtwe Ayensu has advised Former President John Dramani Mahama who is seeking another term in office, to stay away from politics after losing the 2020 General elections.

According to him, John Dramani Mahama has been blessed with every form of political position and that it would have been better for him to have stay away from politics.

He said, he “does not see why the former President won’t stay away from politics after he lost the elections. No one has contacted me to attack the former President. I’m Ghanaian and I am a registered voter I can express myself on the happenings in the country. We are running a democratic country and as a Pastor, I need to express myself. That does not mean say I don’t like the NPP or the NDC.”

Bishop Stephen Richard Bosomtwe Ayensu was reacting to claims that he hates the former President of Ghana considering his comments about him.

The Bishop indicated that there is nothing like hatred for John Dramani Mahama but rather, he is telling the truth about the former President of Ghana.

Bishop Stephen Richard Bosomtwe Ayensu however said, Ghana is struggling because no one in the country likes the truth.

He explains that if Ghanaians were truthful, the country wouldn’t have found itself where it is currently, saying that, “Ghanaians don’t like the truth. We have difficulty telling the truth that is why we are where we are. If we can tell the truth for a whole day, you will see the change that will come to the country.”