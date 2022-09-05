Stay Off Prampram Chieftaincy Matters – Kingmakers Warn A/R Minister

Kingmakers in the Prampram Traditional Area have warned the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah to stay clear off of the area’s protracted chieftaincy matters if he is bent on leaving behind a good legacy while in office.

The caution statement by the Prampram kingmakers led by the area’s Stool Father, Osabu Abbey IV, comes on the heels of an alleged report that the Ashanti Regional Minister was on Friday the 2nd of September 2022, approached by the embattled chief of Prampram Nene Tetteh Wakah II and his ensigns, to influence the outcome of a suit pending at the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi, which has the later as a defendant.

It would be recalled that the Prampram Paramount stool father earlier this year, filed a case of contempt against the President of the National House of Chiefs for approving the gazette of Nene Tetteh Wakah II, despite a suit at both the national and regional level challenging his eligibility as chief of the area.

It is based on this premise, that the report suggests might have compelled the chief of Prampram and his ensigns to allegedly ambush the Ashanti Regional Minister in his hotel room in Accra while on an official duty.