I read that Nana Addo says the NDC should reduce the number of times they mention his name in scandals.

It was this same Nana Addo who reported President John Mahama to the Christian/Catholic Bishops Council for retweeting about him and his criminals as Sakawa boys.

This shows that Nana Addo isn’t comfortable when the lies the NPP told us about him are being exposed.

When former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu called him the mother serpent of corruption and when the current Center for Democratic Development, CDD-Ghana revealed that most Ghanaians (62%) do not believe that Nana Akufo-Addo has the capacity in dealing with corruption menace in the country, I have not heard Nana Addo complaining about those. Maybe, those managing him have prevented him from hearing that for fear of a heart attack.

This CDD report has revealed to me that Ghanaians are beginning to assess this government properly, in terms of corruption and governance. I will therefore urge all NDC communicators to stay on the message of corruption under this government.

Most people who voted for Nana Addo in 2020, didn’t do so because Nana Addo had a good government or had won against the war on corruption. They voted for him because they wanted him to be a President for eight years and then kick the party out.

Right now as you read this script, Ghanaians don’t want Nana Addo and the NPP out of power, but they want to see them jailed as well. This is why the slogan by Prophet Kofi Oduro, “from Pension to Prison” has caught a lot of fire in Ghana.

The CDD report is very clear that Nana Addo doesn’t have the capacity in dealing with corruption menace in the country and that should be enough grounds for the NPP to know that the 2024 elections are over for them. They should by now be thinking of how many years each will be in prison including the President and his Vice.

I have said it and I will say it again that after 2025, the expectations of Ghanaians will be for President John Mahama to continue with his developmental agenda and also to jail all those criminals including Nana Addo and Dr. Bawumiah. If it hasn’t crossed the mind of President Mahama, he should start looking for a tough, radical and ruthless Attorney General, who will meet the expectations of Ghanaians while at the same time, making name for himself and the country. Some people need to be called back from pension and sent to prison. That is when we will know that democracy is good for Ghana too.

I have not started writing yet.

Mahama beba.

Lawrence Appiah Osei