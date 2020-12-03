Mr Hassan Ayariga, Presidential Candidate, All People’s Congress (APC), has cautioned his supporters to stay out of trouble during and after the General Elections.

“On the Election Day, please go quietly vote and leave the polling station, fighting each other is not necessary, we are all together,” he said.

Mr Ayariga was addressing separate gatherings as part of his campaign in the Volta Region.

The day’s campaign tour took the Presidential Candidate to Akatsi South, Ketu South and Ketu North Constituencies.

He said contributing to violence would not help build a sustainable economy and it would not make the economy strong either.

The APC Presidential Candidate said violence could only bring division, disunity and war among communities.

He urged them to continue to promote peace, during and after the elections.

At Aflao in the Ketu South Constituency, Mr Ayariga told the people that the Party believed in an all-Inclusive government and would invite any competent Ghanaian to join his government.

He said for Ghana to move on there was the need to have an inclusive governance system, which was the only way “we can have all brains on board.”

He said over the years, the people had voted severally for both the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress, yet there was no meaningful development and improvement in their lives.

“You cannot continue to vote for these parties to mismanage our resources as a country, rather you need an alternative which is the APC government,” he said.

When Mr Ayariga got to Penyi in the Ketu North Constituency, it was late but the residents were waiting for him patiently to hear his message.

Some of the key policy highlights of APC include setting up a national data system, creating nationwide Job Centres, providing unemployment food and cash benefits and assigning different passports to various classes of citizens amongst others.