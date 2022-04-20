Stay young and seamlessly connected with the ultimate trio from Huawei

For young people starting out in the world of work, perhaps having just received your first pay cheque, knowing how best to invest your money can be tricky. We are not just talking about your savings here.

Your purchases in every aspect of life are a kind of investment, since we all need products that will last a long time and meet our needs, not to mention look good and suit our style and personality.

The world of tech is no exception. Phones, audio and wearables tech don’t necessarily come cheap, so how can you be sure you are getting the best value for your money?

The HUAWEI nova 8i smartphone, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i active noise-cancelling (ANC) earbuds and HUAWEI Band 6 fitness tracker are three of the latest products on the market boasting this full package of incredibly long battery life, stylish looks and a slick, seamless user experience. What’s more, when used together, they create an ecosystem of smart devices which brings real improvements to users’ experience through seamless interconnectivity.

Power through your day

We all need long battery life from our smartphones, especially for young people who can spend entire days with a phone in hand. HUAWEI nova 8i features a 64 MP Quad camera setup, built-in 4300 mAh (typical value) large capacity battery to support a full day of messaging, browsing, gaming, multi-media and photography, meeting the needs of young people at every point of their busy day.

It even supports 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge, which is capable of charging up by 68 percent in just 20 minutes. This means you barely have to stop to recharge. You can plug in while you grab a coffee and get moving again.

And don’t forget your audio and wearable products too! According to Huawei’s official website, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i can play music for 10 hours. Online reviews seem to support this, with many users praising the impressive battery life. Clearly, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i is more than capable of supporting young users on the commute into class, study sessions in the library or a trip out to meet friends.

But if you thought that was impressive, wait until you hear about the HUAWEI Band 6. This fitness tracker lasts an unbelievable two weeks. Again, Huawei applied its industry-leading fast-charging technologies to the HUAWEI Band 6, meaning you can top up another two days’ worth of battery in as little as five minutes, using the magnetic charger included. This is a gsdd,thoughtful and user-focused product design at its finest, delivering long-lasting and reliable products that young people today really need. After all, life is too short to sit waiting for your device to charge.

Seamless connectivity between your devices

What really makes this trio unique, however, are the intelligent cross-device capabilities which are enabled by Huawei’s software ecosystem. Built with the smartphone at the centre, countless health and fitness features at your wrist, and cutting-edge ANC audio in your ears, this simple pairing could reshape the way you interact with your devices.

Picture this. You start the day with a morning jog and open up with HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i case as you leave the house. A pop-up notification instantly appears on the HUAWEI nova 8i and the earbuds are paired with your smartphone. Pop in the earbuds and you can enjoy your favourite running playlist with powerful, intelligent ANC helping to make the experience more immersive.

Automatic workout detection on the HUAWEI Band 6 recognises that you’ve started to run and, in real-time, intelligently monitors your fitness and health metrics. As soon as you get back, just check the pre-installed Huawei Health app on your HUAWEI nova 8i to see a full breakdown of your performance.

Throughout the day, HUAWEI Band 6 offers an easier way to interface with your phone, enabling you to view incoming calls and messages, weather updates, control music, or even take photos through your phone’s camera, all with a simple tap at your wrist.

Stylish design to suit your personality

This trio of products is more than just a set of practical tools, though. Let’s not forget that style matters too. Every one of these products comes in a tasteful yet bold range of colours, to suit the spectrum of personalities of young people today.

For instance, HUAWEI Band 6 comes in four different skin-friendly, UV-treated silicone finishes, all light and dirt-resistant. With Graphite Black, Forest Green, Amber Sunrise and Sakura Pink, there’s a HUAWEI Band 6 with your name on it. Likewise, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i are available in the striking trio of Red, Ceramic White and Carbon Black.

HUAWEI nova 8i is available in Moonlight Silver, Interstellar Blue and Starry Black, HUAWEI nova 8i completes the trio with a real bang.

These are just some of the benefits of living the interconnected, stylish, on-the-go life that Huawei’s products enable. This is the new style of living that suits the needs of the young generation.