STBHF Condemns Repeated Burning Of The Holy Quran In Sweden

SHEIKH TAMIM BIN HAMAD FOUNDATION

‘In the name of Allah, the Merciful, the Compassionate, And praise be to God, Lord of all worlds; prayers and peace be upon our master, Muhammad, and on all his house and companions, Alhamdulillahirobbil alamin, all praise be to Allah SWT due to all of his blessing, mercy, and guidance upon all of us. Best wishes greetings and blessings may everlastingly be upon our Prophet Muhammad SAW who has guided us through his model of humanity, that we will all get his wisdom in hereafter. Assalamu’alaikum’!

We Condemn Repeated Burning Of The Holy Quran In Sweden

The Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF) vehemently condemns the vile act of burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden, which was carried out on 28th June, 2023. This new offensive and abhorrent act disregards the feelings of Muslims all over the world, especially when it is carried out during the sacred period of the great pilgrimage to Mecca and the blessed feast of Eid Ul-Adha 2023.

Despite the progress made in building bridges of understanding and social cohesion, Quran burning in Sweden is an act of spreading Islamophobia, and which to all intent and purposes undermine all efforts to uphold the values of tolerance and coexistence. It also serves to exacerbate hatred and extremism in our societies. It is unacceptable and the authorities in Stockholm stand indicted for complicity in a crime.

While we advocate freedom of expression as a fundamental human right, the abhorrent act of desecration of the Holy Quran amounts to an expression of hatred towards Muslims. It is disdainful, disrespectful and insulting to the adherents of Islam and should not be equated with freedom of expression.

In our view the right to freedom of expression goes with it duties and responsibilities as enshrined in Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Acts of discrimination and intolerance, regardless of who is the perpetrator have no place in any civilised society. Religious tolerance is essential for promoting peace and peaceful coexistence among nations and different faiths in the world.

BY:

FODAY M. KAMARA

Acting Country Director

The Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF)

For and on behalf of members and staff of STBHF