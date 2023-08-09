STBHF Pays Tribute to Indigenous Communities

On the occasion of Indigenous Peoples Day, marked every year on the 9th of August, the Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation acknowledges and celebrates the remarkable contributions, unwavering resilience, and inherent sovereignty of indigenous communities across the world.

The Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF) proudly joins in paying tribute to the diverse and rich cultures that indigenous people have nurtured for generations.

Globally, the count of indigenous individuals approaches nearly 500 million, each representing a distinct thread in the tapestry of humanity. Yet, it is distressing to observe that a significant proportion of these communities continue to grapple with the denial of basic rights, enduring systematic discrimination, and being unjustly excluded from the societies they have coexisted with for centuries.

As we stand on the precipice of a new era, the Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF) reaffirms its commitment to supporting initiatives that champion the rights and aspirations of indigenous peoples worldwide.

The foundation pledges to honor their heritage, amplify their voices, and work toward a future where indigenous communities thrive in harmony with the world around them.