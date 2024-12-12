STC Managing Director Nana Akomea Blames NPP’s Election Defeat on Voter Apathy

The Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has attributed the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) loss in the 2024 elections to voter apathy.

Akomea, speaking on Peace FM’s Kokorokoo, noted that around 2 million NPP supporters who voted in 2020 did not turn out for the 2024 elections.

Referencing the presidential election results released by the Electoral Commission, Akomea pointed out that the number of votes for president-elect John Dramani Mahama in 2024 remained nearly identical to his 2020 vote total. “The same 6.3 million votes he had in 2020 were the same results he had in 2024,” Akomea said.

However, the NPP saw a sharp decline in voter turnout, with their candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, receiving only 4.6 million votes in 2024 compared to 6.7 million votes for President Nana Akufo-Addo in 2020. This represents a drop of over 2 million votes, a key factor in the NPP’s defeat.

Akomea expressed that the massive decrease in voter participation among NPP supporters contributed directly to the party’s loss, adding, “Clearly, the NPP lost the elections because our supporters did not go and vote.” The official results from the Electoral Commission confirm that the NPP’s voter base shrank significantly in the 2024 election, with over two million of their previous supporters opting not to vote, leading to their defeat.