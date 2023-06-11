Steavano Kojo Tuekpe excited to host WKU African Open

Steavano Kojo Tuekpe is so much excited to host 2023 WKU African Open in Ghana and hopes for a successful event at the Korean Sports Complex at Tema Community 3.

He called on clubs and competitors to give off their best to attract more partnership and opportunity.

“It’s an honour to host the First African WKU Open Tournament in Ghana 14-15.07.2023.Invoving Taekwondo, Karate, Judo, Kickboxing and MMA

Thanks goes to my wonderful team who are, and still working side by side with me.

“I call on Great African combat athletes living in the diaspora to help take this initiative to the max in the future, I believe Africa has the potential and I won’t give up on my people, especially the young ones. It is time to give back” he said.