Steavano Tuekpe for Ghana Kickboxing President

Ace Kickboxer, Steavano Tuekpe has declared his intentions and interest to go for elections to become the President of the Ghana Kickboxing Association.

In an exclusive interview, he said the exciting sport is dying in the country and there is the need to resurrect it and make it vibrant once again.

Steavano Tuekpe who is President of WKU Ghana said he is going to change the face of Ghana Kickboxing with the organization of tournaments to reward athletes and offer them opportunities to compete with other Kickboxers in other countries.

He promised to supply equipment to the National team and active gyms and clubs.

He also promised to take the sport to tertiary institutions and security agencies to know self defense and other techniques in fighting.

According to him, efforts are being made all over the world to make Kickboxing safe and attractive, so there would be regular seminars for practitioners and officials to be abreast with modern and latest rules and regulations.

“I have the connections and links that we have been lacking as an Association because I have met some of the big people in the sport on the international scene and they are prepared to support Ghana” he noted.

In August this year he staged the African Open Tournament at Tema in the Greater Accra Region where five Combat Sports, namely Taekwondo, Judo, Karate Do, MMA and Kickboxing athletes were given the opportunity to showcase their skills and talents and were awarded fantastic prizes.

He also promised to unite all stakeholders in the sport and make Ghana Kickboxing Association attractive to sponsors.

He urged all delegates to vote in a clean, fair and transparent election for the good of the sport in Ghana and Africa.