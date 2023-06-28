Steavano Tuekpe in Ghana for 2023 African Open Championship

Steavano Tuekpe, the current International Chinese Boxing Organization (ICBO) title holder at + 80kg category has arrived in Ghana to oversee the organization of first ever African Open Combat Sport Championship to be held at the Korean Sports Complex at Tema, Community 3 on July 14 and 15, 2023.

Speaking to news men at the Kotoka International Airport on Tuesday evening, he expressed his joy coming back home to meet family, fans and friends, and indicated that the African Open is a great opportunity for Ghana as the host.

He noted that other African nationals would be competing in Point Fighting, K1, Karate Do, Kickboxing, MMA, Judo and Taekwondo and winning attractive and fantastic prizes like medals and sports kits.

According to Tuekpe, officials of World Kickboxing Union(WKU) would be competing from Germany, Canada and England to support the event.

He spoke about giving back to society and the responsibility of sportsmen and women to contribute to the social economic development of the country.

He hinted that one of his topmost plans and vision is to construct a modern sports complex in Ghana for kids and the youth to develop and enhance their talents in sports.

He was accompanied by his German wife, Alexandria and son.

Steavano Kojo Tuekpe splendidly defeated Saruhan Dilmal to win the -91kg Weight Class, of ICBO K-1 Style in 2022.

The Germany based Ghanaian is delight to watch with his strength, speed and skill.

Steavano Tuekpe is the official representative and active President of (WKU) World Kickboxing And Karate Union Ghana and holds a 2nd Dan Master Degree.