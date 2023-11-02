Steavano Tuekpe promises to support sports development in Ghana

Ace Kickboxer and sports promoter, Steavano Tuekpe has promised to support young Ghanaians in rural areas with sporting talent and skill to become future champions and stars.

Speaking to Yours Truly in an exclusive interview on the future of Ghana Sports, he noted that talents abound massively, but these great talents need to be educated and managed to become heroes and super stars.

He said the youth who love sport need to be trained and exposed to modern games / sports and equipment as well as nutrition, discipline and other virtues and values.

He commended the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi for his hard work and promised to start with the Ahafo Ano South West Constituency.

“I want to donate sports equipment to the youth of constituency. I want them to discover their talents and we shall support them to blossom” he expressed.

Steavano Tuekpe who organized the Africa Open Championship in July this year at Tema where five combat sports namely kickboxing, judo, karate do, taekwondo and MMA were competed is standing for the presidency of Ghana Kickboxing Association and urged all delegates to vote for him to change the face of the sport,

He promised to bring more equipment for training and organize more events and championships. He also pledged to take some of the best fighters out for seeding / ranking and international competition.

He wished the LOC for the 2023 African Games well and success.

He also commended the hardworking sports journalists of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) for their splendid elections.

Steavano is married to a German who is also very much interested in supporting Ghanaian sportsmen and women.