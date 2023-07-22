Steavano Tuekpe, WKU Applauded for Staging African Open

Senior coaches of the Ghana Judo Association (GJA) have commend Master Steavano Kojo Tuekpe and members of WKU Ghana for organizing the first 2023 African Open Martial Arts and Combat Sports Tournament at Tema.

Coaches Samuel Quarcoe, Elkana Dodoo and Ezekiel Dodoo, the Technical Director of Ghana Judo told Yours Truly that the recent African Open was a very good programme and they would be happy to take part in the second edition.

Coach Ezekiel Dodoo who is a member of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the Tournament said the event served as another training ground for members of the Ghana National Team, and they were happy with the awards, however they hope that in future more judokas will participate.

He said people like Steavano Tuekpe should be supported by the government and companies as the African Open was very exciting and challenging because when the athletes saw the medals and trophies, they fought well and hard to earn it.

Among the top judokas who participated were African Champion 16 year old Evelyn Dzato of Accra Girls SHS, Isaac Williams and Dallas Awenyese and Dominic Agudoo.

Judo was one of the five sports disciplines that were competed. The others are Karate Do, Taekwodo, Kickboxng and MMA.

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has given its blessing to the African Open and the next edition would definitely be better and bigger.

Mr. Klaus Nonnemacher, President of WKUworld was present at the African Open and he was impressed with the performance, officiating and general organization.