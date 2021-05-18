Court

A 58-year-old steel bender has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl in a bathroom at Nungua.

Michael Asante, who pleaded guilty with explanation, said the victim ‘only’ joined him in the bathroom when the complainant saw them.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, entered a plea of not guilty and admitted Asante to bail in the sum of GHC 70,000 with two sureties to be justified with a landed property.

Asante is expected to reappear on June 1.

The Court has directed prosecution to file witness statements.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, said the complainant was an Uncle of the victim.

He said the complainant and the victim reside in the same vicinity at Nungua.

The prosecution said on May 3, this year, in the evening, the victim went behind the house to urinate at a bathroom located behind the house.

Mr Atimbire said Asante followed up and lured the victim into the bathroom and had sexual intercourse with her on the bare floor.

The prosecution said the complainant however spotted the accused and the victim in the bathroom.

He said the accused on seeing the complainant run out of the bathroom.

The prosecution said when the complainant interrogated the victim, she said the accused had had sexual encounters with her on a number of occasions.

The prosecution said the complainant took the victim to the Nungua Domestic Violence Victim Support Unit, where a medical report form was issued to the victim to seek medical attention.

The prosecution said Asante was later arrested.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleGhaFFaP is working to promote sustainable forest and farm businesses
Next articleDriver in court over sex with minor A
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here