A 58-year-old steel bender has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl in a bathroom at Nungua.

Michael Asante, who pleaded guilty with explanation, said the victim ‘only’ joined him in the bathroom when the complainant saw them.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, entered a plea of not guilty and admitted Asante to bail in the sum of GHC 70,000 with two sureties to be justified with a landed property.

Asante is expected to reappear on June 1.

The Court has directed prosecution to file witness statements.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, said the complainant was an Uncle of the victim.

He said the complainant and the victim reside in the same vicinity at Nungua.

The prosecution said on May 3, this year, in the evening, the victim went behind the house to urinate at a bathroom located behind the house.

Mr Atimbire said Asante followed up and lured the victim into the bathroom and had sexual intercourse with her on the bare floor.

The prosecution said the complainant however spotted the accused and the victim in the bathroom.

He said the accused on seeing the complainant run out of the bathroom.

The prosecution said when the complainant interrogated the victim, she said the accused had had sexual encounters with her on a number of occasions.

The prosecution said the complainant took the victim to the Nungua Domestic Violence Victim Support Unit, where a medical report form was issued to the victim to seek medical attention.

The prosecution said Asante was later arrested.