$Steen’s ‘Life of the Party’ EP is a Perfect fit to end the summer

American-born Ghanaian musician $STEEN returns with his third project titled ‘Life of the Party’. keep this masterpiece on rotation by streaming or downloading it across all major digital platforms here: https://push.fm/fl/2wzhnnro

‘Life of the Party’ is a five-song collection of afrobeat/ afro swing love songs to end the summer. $STEEN presents a developed but familiar aspect to his sound, adding more afrobeats to his discography.

Life of the Party tracklist

Realize ft Afro FAYA

Problem Child

Shekere

Enough

The EP has production credit from Aymix & Genius, $Steen, 9Tyeight Beats, and Drayy. It’s a good show of the multi-genre Ghanaian-based US artist’s versatility – one we’re confident will place his new number among Summer ’22’s hottest.

Stream the first song on the EP in the video below