$Steen’s ‘Life of the Party’ EP is a Perfect fit to end the summer

By
Osafo Daniel
-
0
Steen Life Of The Party
Steen Life Of The Party
Spining

American-born Ghanaian musician $STEEN returns with his third project titled ‘Life of the Party’. keep this masterpiece on rotation by streaming or downloading it across all major digital platforms here: https://push.fm/fl/2wzhnnro

‘Life of the Party’ is a five-song collection of afrobeat/ afro swing love songs to end the summer. $STEEN presents a developed but familiar aspect to his sound, adding more afrobeats to his discography.

Steen Life Of The Party Tracklist
Steen Life Of The Party Tracklist

 

Life of the Party tracklist

  • Realize ft Afro FAYA
  • Problem Child
  • Shekere
  • Enough

 

The EP has production credit from Aymix & Genius, $Steen, 9Tyeight Beats, and Drayy. It’s a good show of the multi-genre Ghanaian-based US artist’s versatility – one we’re confident will place his new number among Summer ’22’s hottest.

Stream the first song on the EP in the video below

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Google News Aviator

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here