$Steen’s ‘Life of the Party’ EP is a Perfect fit to end the summer

American-born Ghanaian musician $STEEN returns with his third project titled 'Life of the Party'.
‘Life of the Party’ is a five-song collection of afrobeat/ afro swing love songs to end the summer. $STEEN presents a developed but familiar aspect to his sound, adding more afrobeats to his discography.
Life of the Party tracklist
- Realize ft Afro FAYA
- Problem Child
- Shekere
- Enough
The EP has production credit from Aymix & Genius, $Steen, 9Tyeight Beats, and Drayy. It’s a good show of the multi-genre Ghanaian-based US artist’s versatility – one we’re confident will place his new number among Summer ’22’s hottest.
Stream the first song on the EP in the video below
