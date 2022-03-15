STEF: Discovering The Genius In Future Generation

Science Technology And Engineering Fair committee with Abor senior high school “ABORSCO” in collaboration with Abor Community Development Plannings (ACDA) and Opportunity Risk Management Institute (ORMI) is to organise all senior high schools , and basic schools in Ghana especially all schools in the Volta region , Abor enclave to display their science technology and engineering skills.

In an interview with Local Organizer For Community Development Association and planning committee Secretary For Science Technology and Engineering Fair, Mr Raymond Selorm Kporxha told the Media;

“According to him, the committee have planned this to discover the Genius in future generations.”

“He further explained that, the committee wrote a letter to almost all the basic schools and senior high schools in the Volta region and some schools responded . Onboard schools responded schedule to participate includes , ABORSCO , St Paul’s Senior high, (SPACO), Anlo Afiadenyigba SHS, Dzodze Penyi senior high (DZOSEC), Abor EP school, Abor RC, Avenorpeme SHS, and Tsiame SHS.

“He also stated that, the event takes place at Abor Senior High School on April 1st- 2nd ,2022 at 7:00am prompt.”

The first three category to win will be highly appreciated and recommended accordingly.

Source: isaaclincolnsidarth@gmail.com*