Steinheist producers win Sanlam Group Financial Journalist of the Year

Richard Gregory and Elle Oosthuizen, the producers of the impactful video story Steinheist on Showmax, are the winners of the Sanlam Group Financial Journalist of the Year for 2022, becoming the first TV journalists to win the esteemed prize in nearly a decade. The duo also won the Broadcast: TV and Video category award.

The Best Newcomer award went to Damilola Olufemi of The Punch newspaper in Nigeria. Mr. Olufemi demonstrated creativity and insight in his financial reportage, according to the independent judging panel.

Ronald Adamolekun of the Premium Times newspaper in Nigeria won The African Growth Story category, representing the second year in a row that a journalist from the publication won the prize. Yusuf Akinpelu, formerly with the Premium Times and now West Africa journalist with the BBC based in Lagos Nigeria, scooped both the African Growth Story and financial journalist of the year awards in the 2021 edition of the competition.

Open to journalists practising in Africa, the African Growth Story prize recognises stories covering significant trade and investment developments on the continent. Entries should cover the growth of the continent on topics including investments, infrastructure and economic development.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed to Dr Thami Mazwai, former editor of Sowetan, founding member of the South African National Editors’ Forum and an advocate for grassroots entrepreneurship.

Established by Sanlam in 1974, the awards recognise exceptional financial journalism on the African continent. This year the judging panel received a total of 155 entries from journalists from across the African continent, compared to 89 received last year.

The chair of the independent adjudication panel, Professor Nixon Kariithi, was joined by Ms. Paula Fray, who retires from the panel after serving for nearly 10 years, Professor Ylva Rodny-Gumede, Mr. Ulrich Joubert, Mr. Charles Naude and Mr. Musa Zondi all based in South Africa, as well as Ms. Angela Agoawike of Nigeria, Ms. Aggie Asiimwe Konde, Uganda, Mr Rayborn Bulley, in Ghana, Mr. Tom Indimuli, Kenya and Ms. Emily Brown of Namibia.

Commenting on the achievement of the overall winners, Professor Kariithi said: “The independent judging panel always looks out for a submission that could be seen to be an exemplar for African financial journalism. As usual, the entries were robust and interesting, facilitating rigorous debates among the judges.

The Sanlam Group Financial Journalist of the Year was unanimously selected by the judging panel as a piece of ground-breaking journalism and an example of brilliant video storytelling in the public interest, as well as an inspirational standard for the financial journalism community across the continent.”