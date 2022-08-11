Stella Damasus Joins NW Tech Capital as Lead Talent Acquisition Consultant

Over the next 5 years, NWTT projects to invest at least $100,000,000 in Africa

“Stella brings with her a wealth of experience and refined skill in talent acquisition that is almost unparalleled in today’s market,” said NWTT CEO Cedric Yengo. “With her extensive connections in the industry and her acumen for strategic alliances, we believe that Stella will help us to position ourselves as the premier Beauty and Wellness Company, in the nearest future”.

According to Edith Delight CEO of Tropicslab, “The Task Force led by Stella Damasus will begin accepting applications from celebrities immediately, for the creation of high end celebrity cosmetic brands”.

Delivering on our promise to be a global leader in the Beauty and Wellness Industry, NW Tech Capital and TROPICSLAB are pleased to announce that award winning Nollywood celebrity Stella Damasus, has joined us, as lead Consultant for talent acquisition of the Company’s Beauty and Wellness division in its African expedition, the two groups said this week.

Stella Damasus is a highly celebrated Nigerian celebrity (actor/singer) with a refined skill and several years of experience and expertise, traveling and empowering celebrities across Africa.

She is tasked with the responsibility to expand the company’s tentacles by acquiring the best talents to fulfill our vision of establishing a flurry of high-end celebrity cosmetic brands across Africa.

NW Tech Capital is a publicly traded diversified holding company (OTC: NWTT) that was founded in 1996, actively involved in the acquisition and investment of small, mid-size and development-stage private businesses in varied industries.

Moreover, based on Tropicslab’s clinically tested formula, over the next FIVE (5) years, NWTT projects to invest at least $100,000,000 in Africa, in Skincare research and development, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, to generate substantial revenue for our shareholders and to help combat skin cancer for people of color.