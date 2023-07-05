STEM education will eliminate ‘Chew and pour’ – Director 

Dr William Kwame Amankrah, the Ashanti Regional Director of Education, has opined that the introduction of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in Ghana’s education system could eliminate the ‘chew and pour’ phenomenon among students.

He said STEM sought to expose students to practical ways of solving problems, thereby, move away from memorising their notes just for examination purposes without basic understanding of concepts.

The Regional Director who was speaking at the fourth edition of Energy Commission’s Renewable Energy Challenge for Senior High Schools in the Ashanti Region, said STEM education was the way to go as a country determined to build its human resource base.

The challenge, which was put together by the Energy Commission in collaboration with the Education and Energy Ministries was on the theme, “Mechanised Small-Scale Agriculture Using Renewable Energy Technologies.”

It sought to promote creative thinking and provide mentorship to students in second-cycle institutions and extend to them the platform to exhibit their innovative projects.

Yaa Asantewaa Senior High School emerged winner of the competition which was contested by 10 Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the region.

Other schools that participated were Opku Ware School, St. Loius SHS, Esaase Bontefufuo SHS, KNUST SHS, Akrofuom SHTS, Asokore Ahmadiyya Girls SHS, St. Jerome SHS, and Obuasi SHTS.

Dr Amankrah applauded the Energy Commission for instituting the renewable energy challenge for schools, saying that it was in line with the vision to transform students into critical thinkers through STEM education.

He said the competition could potentially bring out the innovative skills of students considering the amazing talents exhibited by participating schools since the inception of the contest.

Mr. Frederick Ken-Appiah, the Deputy Director of Energy Commission, said the exercise formed part of efforts by the Commission to promote, develop, and utilise energy resources in the country.

He advocated for the incorporation of efficient use of renewable energy resources in the mainstream educational curriculum in Ghana.