STEM Parrot Foundation Donates Educational Resources to Junior High Schools in Ashanti Region

The STEM Parrot Foundation has made a significant contribution to education in the Ashanti Region, donating 50 volume-type computers, 300 sketchbooks, and other essential educational materials to five junior high schools.

This initiative, supported by local organizations and the UK-based Ledyen Education Consultancy, aims to improve students’ skills and equip them for future success.

Nana Agyemang Prempeh, the Executive Director of the STEM Parrot Foundation, officially presented the donation to Mr. Michael Lawson of Trans 360 Logistics in Kumasi, with logistics managed by Mr. Emmanuel Omarie. The donated volume-type computers, specifically designed for educational use, will play a crucial role in enhancing students’ digital literacy. The accompanying sketchbooks are expected to foster creativity and deepen learning in subjects such as science and the arts.

Nana Prempeh also announced the launch of the “Girls in STEM” initiative, set to roll out in 2025. The program will encourage young girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Additionally, the Foundation plans to introduce community-based STEM clubs in junior high schools to further promote STEM education and career paths.

The schools benefiting from the donation include Bredi JHS, Mentumi D/A JHS, P3 Wo De3 D/A JHS, Enkaakyi D/A JHS, and Kwantia D/A JHS. Mr. Emmanuel Omarie received the items on behalf of the five schools.

The total value of the donation is estimated at approximately USD 22,000 (GHS 266,000), which includes the cost of the 50 volume-type computers, the 300 sketchbooks, and associated logistics expenses. This initiative was made possible through the support of Ledyen Education Consultancy, UK.