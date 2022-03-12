STEM School Project In Diaso Almost Complete

Eighty percent of works on the Government’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) school project under construction at Diaso in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region has been completed.

The project, the first Senior High School STEM project to commence in the Central Region, will after completion, have state-of-the-art facilities, including a four-storey classroom block, science laboratories, a sickbay, administrative department, staff common room, library, washrooms, canteen, and a 1,500 capacity multi-purpose hall.

Also, there would be a 600 beds for girls and 400 beds for boys’ hostels, a six-flat teachers’ quarters, Headmaster and Assistant ‘s bungalows, among others.

Mr Richmond Koduah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the project will enable learners in junior high schools to be provided with the options of learning basic engineering, manufacturing, and global studies.

He said it will help them make informed decisions on their preferred programme at the Senior High School level.

Mr Koduah said the initiative by the government, will focus on STEM education to create and produce a lot of engineers and problem solvers since the area was among the major mining communities in the country.

Mr Koduah said Government attaches importance to the teaching of STEM at all levels of the nation’s educational system in re-engineering its capability to employ science and technology towards countrty’s development.

“Indeed, our world is essentially driven by technology, energy, industry, agriculture, medicine and health, clean air and water, transportation, sanitation and management and conservation of natural resources .

“The successful exploitation of all these sectors depends, ultimately, on the application of science and technology. So, it is obvious that to be a part of this modern world, science and technology must be present at every stage of the development process,” he added.

Despite being one of the leading countries in guaranteeing access to quality education on the continent, the DCE said the country’s education sector still required some significant transformation to compete with the rest of the World.

Mr Koduah said on improvement in education in the district and that there were several educational projects on going in the area and which will soon be completed to open up more access to quality education and a friendly environment.

He mentioned some of the projects as the construction of Ntuom R/C, Diaso Methodist Kindergarten (KG), Nkrundua KG and that two others have already been completed being Kyirposo KG and Bethlehem KG.

The DCE on health, said, the Assembly is constructing several Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds within the area of which some were 80 percent completed.