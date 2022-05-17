STEM students encouraged to set priorities

Some Ghanaian Scientists and Researchers have encouraged students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields to prioritise their activities in achieving the goals they have set for themselves.

Proffesor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, Quiz Mistress, National Science and Maths Quiz, said the onus lied on them to be focused in their pursuit and urged them to keep their eyes fixed on the goal they set for themselves.

“Spend less time focusing on things that are not important. Prioritise and don’t pay too much attention to things that don’t matter. Solicit understanding and help from your family to achieve your aims,” she said.

Prof Kaufmann, said this at a forum of the Africa Science Week under the auspices the Next Einstein Forum (NEF), when she delivered a lecture on demystifying Ghana’s National Maths and Science Quiz at Academic City

The theme for the celebration was “using the transforming power of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics to propel the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Dr. Peace Amoatey, a leakage management expert and lecturer, University of Ghana, in her admonishment encouraged the students to be committed to their goals despites challenges.

She shared her own goal saying her dream was to see the Odaw river cleared of all its filth.

“My dream is to see the Odaw river completely clean. Engineering is not the solution. It is down to the behaviour of people. My dream is to be able to have a leakage system at Ghana Water Company to safeguard water management from the early stage to response, right to the end.”

She highlighted the danger of bacteria and metal contamination of vegetables and water bodies, and proposed treatment using sand filters.

Dr. Michael Osae, who spoke on behalf of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), called for the need for scientists to find a way of monetising their research findings so it becomes easier for entrepreneurs to partner with them.

Mrs Justina A. Onumah, Ghana’s NEF Ambassador, in an address, highlighted the importance of leveraging on science and technology for human development and the belief that the Next Einstein can be an African.

She commended the speakers, students and other participants for their in-depth knowledge shared.

The Africa Science Week is a flagship program of the Next Einstein Forum (NEF) since 2017 which aims to introduce the world of science, research and technology through coordinated science days across the continent.

It is a period to celebrate the contribution of Africa and African researchers towards the construction of the world’s scientific heritage.

The Africa Science Week is organized by NEF Ambassadors from each selected African country. NEF Ambassadors are the NEF’s young science and technology champions, one from each African country.

Students were from institutions like Academic City, Blue Crest and OpenLabs amongst others. The Ghana STEM Network Team was also launched, coupled with STEM exhibitions from IOT Network Hub.