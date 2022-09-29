STEM Teacher Awards Launched

The Vodafone Ghana Foundation in partnership with the Ghana Education Service (GES) has launched a STEM Teacher of the Year awards to reward deserving teachers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The event slated for October 07, 2022 at the Academic City University College in Accra will have STEM teachers competitively selected throughout the country for the awards.

The Reverend Amaris Nana Adjei Perbi, Head of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, said the initiative by the Foundation was to reward teachers who had excelled in teaching STEM in schools from basic to the secondary school level.

He stressed that they also intended to improve the teaching and learning of STEM and digitilisation in schools.

Rev. Perbi said the teachers would be competitively selected across the 16 regions to compete for the awards from the entry, out of which three would emerge tops.

“We would select the 16 based on merits and on how they have impacted their schools and students in STEM. We will then screen them through which we will get our best three,” he added.

Rev. Perbi said the first placed would receive a laptop, modem and one-year data subscription; the second placed would receive a tablet, modem and a six-month data subscription, and the third placed would receive a tablet, modem and a three-month data subscription.

He added that they would also receive science sets to aid their teaching and a training certificate course from the Openlabs University.

Rev. Perbi said the winner would become the Foundation’s Instant School programme ambassador.

Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, GES Deputy Director incharge of Quality and Access, commended the Foundation for the partnership, saying, the awards would go a long way to improve teachers’performance in the STEM programme.

He said the STEM was the future of education the reason they had placed importance in its rollout in schools.

The Vodafone Ghana Foundation also launched the Instant Schools online platform, instantschools.vodafone.com.gh, an online educational platform where people could register to have access to educational materials.