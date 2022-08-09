Step up education on National cathedral project – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has called on Ghanaian leaders to step up education on the National cathedral project for Ghanaians to appreciate the importance that has for generations to come.

“If you don’t teach them, don’t blame them.”

Speaking on Angel fm’s Anopa B)Fo) program today, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah averred that the notion that people hold against the Cathedral that there is no need since there are churches all over for which people can worship God, is misplaced.

According to him, indeed, there are churches everywhere yet people chose to go to the Achimota forest, Atwia mountains for prayers.

“Why are they leaving the church building for these places?” he asked.

He also mentioned that people see the importance of the mountains, and forests and hence will decide to go there to pray to God.

This importance, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah believes must be attached to the Cathedral project.

He also mentioned that the e-levy deductions which people are claiming are being implemented because of the Cathedral project is a show of our contribution to a worthy course.

He lauded the Chief Imam, Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, who is a leader of the Muslim community, for being the first to sow a seed into the project.

According to him, Christians must do likewise and stop making excuses

“If the Chief Imam can sit down at his age and found it prudent to use his money to support this project, and you are speaking against it, then I think you lost it all,” he said, and explain that contribution it is not what you give but how you give it.

He urged all to contribute to the project to make it a success since it will not only build the nation spiritually but economically too.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said true Christians must understand that there is a generation yet unborn that will come and benefit from the project and that as we build the cathedral, we establish the Kingdon of God on earth, and when that happens we can get God involved in everything that we do for Him to save us from any situations.

Why The Cathedral is In Accra

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah also touched on the above subject and indicated that everything that is prophetic is geographical, and if “you miss that prophetic location you miss your daily bread.”

He referred to the story of Abraham and his son Isaac when God came to Abraham and told him to sacrifice Isaac on Mt. Moriah.

He said, there are many mountains on which Abrahan could carry out the sacrifice but God chose Mount Moriah.

“This is prophetic. Abraham walked for 3 days to mountain Moria to do the sacrifice. God has a reason and purpose for choosing that mountain so is it now, there could not be a better place for the Cathedral than where it is being constructed now,” he said.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah also said the location of the cathedral is the seat of judges; the judges agreed to move from the location to give way for the cathedral and as Jesus is the head of judges, He is going to be the Chief Justice for the continent of Africa.

“If we have a case, He will intercede for us. The judges have seen the essence of the project that if God reigns in this country, He will protect us from evil.”

He also said, our leaders don’t take time to communicate, stressing that the education should be more for people to understand the benefit of the project.

“What is the importance of a cathedral? Even in Heaven, there is a cathedral/temple. If God can have a temple in Heaven, this is a replica on earth. If we can come together under one cathedral, we can come together under one temple in Heaven. In Heaven, the crown is different for everybody but the Temple is one.”

He said there are three places God meets Man; Eden, Mountain, and Tabernacle/Temple/Cathedral.

“As long as we have the Cathedral here, we can invoke the presence of God down and the tangibility of God will be felt. The Project has a future so let’s stand tall and fight for the future generations to come and benefit,” he said.