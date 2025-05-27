Stephen Amoah Pays Tribute to Dr. Kingsley Agyemang for Impactful Service

Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Hon. Stephen Amoah, popularly known as Sticka, has paid glowing tribute to the former Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat, Hon. Dr. Kingsley Kwame Agyemang, acknowledging his dedicated service and far-reaching impact during his tenure.

In a statement, Hon. Amoah expressed profound appreciation for Dr. Agyemang’s commitment to ensuring equitable access to scholarships for Ghanaian students, especially those from disadvantaged communities.

“Dr. Kingsley Agyemang’s unwavering support and tireless efforts played a vital role in helping many of my constituents secure much-needed scholarships. His work opened doors of opportunity for countless young people who might otherwise have been left behind,” he stated.

The Nhyiaeso MP described Dr. Agyemang as “a good man with a heart for service,” praising his leadership at the Secretariat as both compassionate and effective.

“May God richly bless you for your kindness, leadership, and impact,” Hon. Amoah added.

Dr. Agyemang, who recently ended his tenure as Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat, is credited with modernising the scholarship application process and expanding access to educational opportunities both locally and internationally.

His leadership has been widely commended across the political divide, with stakeholders hailing his legacy of transparency and responsiveness in public service.