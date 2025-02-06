Stephen Apemah-Baah Crowned Champion at Mathleticus Math Tournament 2025

Stephen Kofi Apemah-Baah, a Grade 12 student from Opoku Ware School in Kumasi, has once again proven his academic prowess by clinching the top prize at the third edition of the Mathleticus Math Tournament.

The event, held on February 1, 2025, at the GNAT Hall in Adabraka, Accra, brought together some of the brightest math talents from senior high schools across Ghana. Apemah-Baah, already a celebrated figure in academic circles, outshined his peers to emerge as the Mathematician of the Year 2025, further solidifying his reputation as a formidable competitor.

Organized by the ATDP/GOA, the Mathleticus Math Tournament is designed to promote the Gifted and Talented Initiative, which emphasizes speed, accuracy, and higher-order thinking skills. This year’s competition saw 100 students from top high schools tackle over 300 challenging math problems in a high-pressure, one-on-one format. Each match required participants to solve three questions within 45 seconds, testing not only their mathematical knowledge but also their ability to think quickly and accurately under pressure.

The tournament attracted participants from prestigious institutions such as Delhi Private School International, KNUST Senior High School, Ghana Christian International High School, Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School-Legon, Wesley Girls’ SHS, and Hope College. However, it was Apemah-Baah who stood out, demonstrating exceptional problem-solving skills and composure throughout the competition. His victory in the final round, judged by renowned mathematicians Dr. Angela Tabiri, also known as the “Maths Queen,” and Mr. Joel Eshun, earned him the coveted crystal trophy, a gold medal, and a certificate of participation.

Reflecting on his win, Apemah-Baah attributed his success to his ability to remain calm under pressure and his meticulous approach to solving complex problems. “It’s not just about knowing the answers; it’s about staying focused and thinking clearly, even when the clock is ticking,” he said.

The competition also recognized other outstanding performers, including Ariel Amoonoowa Asman from Ghana Christian International High School, who placed second, Mitchell Elikem Kwaku Oware from Delhi Private School International in third place, and Frempong Boateng Prince Yaw from Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School-Legon in fourth place. Each received certificates and medals for their impressive performances.

The Mathleticus Math Tournament continues to grow in popularity, attracting more schools and participants each year. Its success is a testament to the growing interest in mathematics and the importance of nurturing young talent in the field. As the competition expands, organizers hope it will inspire more students to pursue excellence in mathematics and represent Ghana on international platforms.

For Stephen Apemah-Baah, this victory is another milestone in an already illustrious academic journey. His triumph not only brings pride to Opoku Ware School but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring mathematicians across the country. As the curtains close on the 2025 edition, the stage is set for another thrilling competition next year, with students already gearing up to challenge the reigning champion.