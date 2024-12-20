Stephen Bernard Donkor Honoured as Best Graduating Student in Journalism at UniMAC-IJ’s 2024 Congregation

On Thursday, 19 December 2024, Stephen Bernard Donkor was celebrated as the Best Graduating Student in Journalism (Top-Up Programme) at the first session of the third congregation of the University of Media, Arts and Communication – Institute of Journalism (UniMAC-IJ).

He was awarded First Class Honours with an impressive Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.8571 during the graduation ceremony held at the Dworwulu Campus. The prestigious accolade was sponsored by Zenith Bank.

In his address following the ceremony, Mr. Donkor, also the co-founder of the Briphildon Foundation, a non-governmental organization, expressed heartfelt gratitude to God and acknowledged the importance of the award in shaping his professional future. “I am truly humbled by this award, not only for today’s ceremony but also for the ongoing partnership between Zenith Bank and UniMAC-IJ,” he remarked. He further expressed his hope that his achievement would inspire future students to aim for excellence and positively impact their respective fields.

Donkor, affectionately known as Nana Nhyira, also extended his thanks to his lecturers, peers, and family, highlighting the pivotal role of his mentors in his success. “This award is not just a personal achievement; it is a recognition of the collective support and encouragement I’ve received. It is a milestone that motivates me to continue pushing boundaries in journalism and beyond,” he added.

In a speech at the event, the Vice-Chancellor of UniMAC, Professor Eric Opoku Mensah, congratulated the graduates and underscored the significance of journalistic integrity in today’s fast-evolving media landscape. He encouraged the new graduates to be bold in their pursuits, empathetic in their interactions, and resilient in overcoming challenges. “You are not only being recognised for your academic achievements but also for your creativity, resilience, and potential to bring about positive change,” Professor Mensah stated.

The graduation ceremony saw a total of 1,242 graduates from the UniMAC-Institute of Journalism, Institute of Languages, and Institute of Film and Television, with 355 males and 887 females receiving their diplomas.