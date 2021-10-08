Stephen Selasie Asuo Wins Leadership Award in the U.S.

Stephen Selasie Asuo, a young Ghanaian media entrepreneur and project manager has been named 2021 Dr. Nina Meyerhof Leadership Award Recipient by the Jacobs-Abbey Global Institute for Leadership Studies (JAGILS) from their base in Virginia, USA.

The Executive Director of JAGILS, Dr. Samuel Jacobs-Abbey in an official press statement, stated that it was a great pleasure to announce Stephen Selasie Asuo as a 2021 recipient of the Dr. Nina Meyerhof Leadership Award, a prestigious leadership award targeting to recognize Africans on the continent and in the Diaspora. He also stated that the award was created to recognize the most outstanding individuals dedicated to bringing positive social change, with a devotion to fight poverty and injustice, and whose accomplishments are consistent with the Jacobs-Abbey Global Institute for Leadership Studies goals.

Stephen is an influential Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI) Alumnus, a projects and communications consultant. He has over ten years’ experience in youth and grassroots advocacy working with NGOs and CSOs across Ghana and Africa. He has focused his work on issues of communication, education, and access to information. Selasie is currently the General Manager of YALI TV and he is leading a team of daring African media practitioners to tell the stories and impacts of young leaders across Africa, working alongside over 100 Correspondents across Africa and a dedicated management team. He is also a Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneur and a member of a number of African leadership networks.

YALI TV has so far covered major events by youth leaders across the continent in English, Portuguese and French, and continues to develop content best in value-based leadership. Dr. Nina Meyerhof, President, and founder of Children of the Earth will formally present this award to Stephen Selasie Asuo at Jacobs-Abbey Global Institute for Leadership Studies annual fundraising dinner and Awards Gala banquet at Hilton Alexandria Mark Center on Sat November 13, 2021.