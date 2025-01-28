Steve Manteaw Criticizes Government’s Appointment to State Insurance Company

Dr. Steve Manteaw has voiced strong concerns over the government’s recent appointment to the State Insurance Company (SIC), arguing that such a move undermines the independence of the listed entity.

In a post shared on social media, Dr. Manteaw expressed his disappointment, stating, “I hear the presidency has made an appointment to SIC. If this is true, then it’s unfortunate. That company is listed.”

The appointment in question is that of James Agyenim Boateng as the new Managing Director of SIC, effective January 27, 2025. Agyenim Boateng, a lawyer, communications consultant, and seasoned media professional, replaces Hollistar Duah-Yentumi, whose tenure has officially ended. Agyenim Boateng brings a wealth of experience from his time as a presidential staffer at the Office of the Vice President between 2013 and 2017, with expertise in governance and strategic communications.

While the government remains the largest single shareholder in SIC with a 40% stake, Dr. Manteaw emphasized the importance of respecting the company’s listed status, pointing out that its operations should not be subject to direct governmental influence. SIC is a public limited company with over 14,000 shareholders, and its stated capital is around US$18 million, well above the minimum requirement of US$1 million set by the National Insurance Commission (NIC).

Dr. Manteaw’s comments highlight concerns about governance and the potential for undue political interference in SIC’s management, which may compromise its independence and transparency.