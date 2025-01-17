Steve Vickers: A Broadcasting Icon with a Passion for African Sports

Steve Vickers, the British-born Zimbabwean broadcaster, has become one of the most recognizable names in African sports media.

With a career that spans over 38 years, Vickers has established himself as a key figure in the broadcasting world, seamlessly bridging cultures and continents while garnering respect for his unwavering dedication to the craft.

Vickers’ journey into broadcasting began in the United Kingdom, where he honed his skills as a radio presenter. However, his real breakthrough came when he relocated to Zimbabwe over two decades ago. His transition into Zimbabwean life was not only a personal milestone but a professional one as well, laying the foundation for a stellar career that would see him rise to prominence in African sports media. Three years after moving to Zimbabwe, he married Tellmore, and the couple later welcomed their daughter, Rufaro. The country became his second home, and Vickers’ career took off as he became deeply involved in shaping the broadcasting landscape there.

Over the years, Vickers has worn many hats. His tenure at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) marked the beginning of his rise in Zimbabwean media, but it was his time at BBC World Service Radio for Africa that truly solidified his place in global sports broadcasting. As a football commentator for SuperSport and Star FM, Vickers’ voice became synonymous with the excitement and drama of African football.

Today, he serves as the head of programming and head of sport at Star FM Zimbabwe, a critical role that has allowed him to shape the station’s sports programming. Since 2013, Vickers has also hosted the popular Sunday morning show Recharge, a program that has become an important fixture for sports fans in Zimbabwe. His leadership extends to his role as a key member of the Daily Sports Zone team, where he works alongside Chief Koti to provide insightful sports coverage.

Vickers’ influence is not limited to radio. As the producer and presenter of the Planet Sport Football Africa podcast and radio show, which he has led since 2013, he has given a platform to the nuances of African football, further amplifying his role in the sports media world. His coverage of major global sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup, Olympic Games, and World Athletics Championships, has only bolstered his credibility and expertise.

Vickers is widely recognized for his deep knowledge of African football. Over the years, he has served as a commentator at five major African football finals, including the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2017, 2019, and 2023. His insights into the game have made him a trusted voice during high-stakes competitions, and he has also commented on the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in both 2016 and 2022.

Beyond broadcasting, Vickers has played a pivotal role in the development of Zimbabwean sports. He has chaired the judges’ panel for Zimbabwe’s annual sports awards since 2011 and serves as the convenor of selectors for the Zimbabwe Soccer Star Awards. These roles highlight his influence beyond the microphone and underline his commitment to fostering the growth of sports talent in Zimbabwe.

Vickers’ influence extends far beyond his work behind the microphone. His enduring passion for African sports, exceptional storytelling skills, and leadership in shaping Zimbabwean sports have made him an iconic figure in the region. Whether it’s on-air or through his involvement in pivotal sports initiatives, Steve Vickers’ contributions continue to inspire and resonate across the continent. His legacy is one of dedication, talent, and a deep commitment to the growth and development of African sports media.