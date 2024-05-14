Stevie Wonder’s Desire For Ghanaian Citizenship Granted

Renowned American musician Stevie Wonder has officially obtained Ghanaian citizenship, relinquishing his American nationality in a ceremony held at the Jubilee House on May 13, 2024.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo conferred the Ghanaian citizenship upon him, recognizing Wonder’s remarkable talent, achievements, and his deep affinity for the African continent.

Stevie Wonder had alluded to his intention to permanently relocate to Ghana, citing political turmoil and racial issues in the United States as motivating factors.

President Akufo-Addo expressed the nation’s gratitude for Wonder’s decision and his contributions to African culture and unity through his musical endeavors.

“By granting him Ghanaian citizenship, we not only acknowledge his exceptional talent and accomplishments but also honor his profound connection to Africa,” remarked President Akufo-Addo. “His choice to embrace Ghanaian citizenship reflects his deep respect and admiration for our nation’s heritage, culture, and principles.”

The President underscored Wonder’s reputation as a symbol of creativity and the transformative influence of music.

Over his illustrious career spanning six decades, Wonder has been a staunch advocate for social justice, equality, and human rights.

“As we embrace Stevie Wonder into the Ghanaian fold, let us draw inspiration from his legacy,” continued President Akufo-Addo. “His acceptance signifies a tangible realization of the objectives of the Year of Return, fostering connections among African descendants across the globe.”

Granting Ghanaian citizenship to Stevie Wonder reaffirms the nation’s commitment to Pan-Africanism and the global African community.

President Akufo-Addo invoked the words of Jamaican reggae icon Peter Tosh, stating, “Don’t care where you come from, as long as you’re a black man, you’re an African.”

In response, Stevie Wonder expressed gratitude to the Ghanaian government, heralding it as the start of a new chapter for him and his family.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone in ongoing endeavors to bolster bonds between the African diaspora and the continent, emphasizing the rich cultural exchange and unity among people of African descent.