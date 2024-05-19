Stewardship of Earth Should Not Lead to Exploitation – Rev. CSP Akuamoah Boateng

The Reverend Chief Superintendent of Prisons (CSP) George Akuamoah Boateng, Ho East Presbytery Moderator of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) said God’s call to humanity to have dominion over the earth does not mean they should exploit its resources.

He said the call was to exercise care and responsibility for posterity.

Rev. CSP Akuamoah Boateng stated this when he addressed the 14th extra ordinary Synod of the Presbytery at the Elorm Parish of the Church in Ho.

The Synod, which was on the theme: “Care for God’s Creation: The Mission of the Church”, was attended by all pastors and representatives of Catechists, Presbyters, youth, the Church’s groups, and schools.

Rev. CSP Akuamoah Boateng noted that according to ecologists and environmental scientists, the earth’s ecosphere, the parts where creatures could live was at risk from global warming and the very real specter of global climate change were as a result of man’s disrupting of natural and social systems.

He said the continued deterioration of the stratospheric ozone was also having its dilapidated effect on humans.

“The deforestation, especially tropical rain forests in our country are the consequential collapse of biodiversity,” the Moderator stated.

He noted that creation care should be seen as an act of discipleship and obedience to God by Christians.

“God loves the world so we have the responsibility to love what God loves and care for it,” he advised.

Rev. CSP Akuamoah Boateng called on Ghanaians, especially Christians, to desist from pollution of the sea and rivers with plastics and fossil fuel and winning of sand at the beaches as it posed as danger to the very existence of all living things including humans.

He praised the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe for resisting attempts to mine lithium in the area, which he said would degrade their land.

The Presbytery Moderator said, “this earth was passed on to us by our parents with the hope that generations yet unborn anticipate that we will also hand over that responsibility to them.”

Mr Richmond Edem Kpotosu, National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate for Ho Central, asked the Church to be in the forefront of the promotion of human rights, equality and show compassion for the marginalized and the vulnerable in society.

He entreated them to also work towards the promotion of peace before, during and after the 2024 General elections.

“Despite our political differences, let us listen to each other for the sake of posterity,” he advised.

Rev. Elisha E. Attu, the Programmes and Ecumenical Relations Officer of the Church, enumerated a number of development projects being undertaken by the church, key among them the water project at Awudome Tsito and the Conference centre in Ho.

He praised the Presbytery for her enormous assistance to the Church’s headquarters.