Stick to approved prospectus for students – Heads of second cycles schools urged

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has asked heads of second cycle schools to stick to the approved harmonised prospectus for first year Senior High School students.

The Service said any head of school caught demanding unapproved items would be severely sanctioned.

This was in a statement signed and issued by Mr Prince Charles Agyemang-Duah, the Acting Director, Schools and Instructions Division, GES, and issued to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The statement said it had come to the attention of the management of the GES that some heads of second cycle schools were issuing unapproved prospectus and also selling some of the items in the prospectus to fresh students.

“Management of the Ghana Education Service takes strong exception to this practice, and wishes to state unequivocally that the practice is prohibited and must cease with immediate effect,” it said.

The statement said investigations would soon commence into the issues to ensure that the right things were done in the various schools.

It said parents or guardians should be allowed to buy the approved items on the prospectus from the open market, and not in the schools to avoid any conflict of interest on the part of the school authorities.

The statement directed Regional Directors of Education to visit second cycle schools in their jurisdiction to ensure that heads of schools complied with the directives for a smooth admission process and effective academic work for the fresh students.