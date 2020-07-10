Mr Peter Kwabena Gyasi, the Bono Deputy Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has observed stigmatisation is negatively impacting on the COVID-19 on the society.



He explained that stigmatisation had a negative psychological impact on the lives of people, saying, as a nation, “We need to tackle this emerging issue of stigmatisation of COVID-19 patients and those who recover from the disease”.

Mr Gyasi made the observation in Sunyani at an awareness raising campaign for the leadership of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) in the Bono Region on the COVID-19 prevalence and prevention.

“We should not shun nor treat them with contempt but we should rather empathise with them as part of the society” for that to facilitate government’s efforts in fighting the pandemic, Mr Gyasi appealed.

He said “stigmatisation will discourage those experiencing the symptoms of the COVID-19 from assessing medical care.

Madam Doris Gbongbo, the Bono Regional Director of the Commission said the goal of the campaign among others was to deepen and sustain public awareness about the existence of the COVID-19 and efforts being made by government for its prevention as well as what is required of the populace to avoid infection by the virus.

She expressed the need for the Union leadership through drivers to assist in intensifying education at the lorry stations since the transport industry served greater percentage of the Ghanaian population.

Advertisements